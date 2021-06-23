After the US invasion of Iraq, Iran took advantage of the shifting geopolitics of the Middle East and established a so-called ‘Shia Crescent’ stretching from Tehran to Beirut. While the threat it poses towards Israel and Gulf states are acknowledged by many, it also poses a threat to Turkey, tilting the centuries-old balance between both nations in favour of Iran.

Turkey has tried to fight back and supported anti-Iran forces in Syria and elsewhere. However, with the war in Syria calming down, Ankara is now taking the competition to the next level by encircling Iran with its allies; Turkey is changing the modus operandi from confronting Iranian expansionism to encircling it.

Confronting Iran

Turkey’s military involvement in Syria has empowered the legitimate Syrian opposition and torpedoed both Iranian ambitions for a massacre in Idlib and a military solution to the conflict.

In Lebanon, Turkey enjoys significant support among its Sunni population and is appealing to the entire country through economic and cultural means and by flexing its soft power, helping to balance Hezbollah and Iran.

In Iraq, however, the situation is far more advantageous for Iran. American policies have made Iran and its militias kingmakers. Ankara has been stepping up its relations with the Iraqi Central Government and the Kurdish Regional Government, and actively supporting them to sideline militias and strengthen democratic politics.

Turkey has also become the second-biggest import partner to Iraq. However, Ankara has a limited role in internal military dynamics. For its part, Iran is shielding the PKK in the north of the country to keep Turkey at bay.

Encircling Iran

There is little room to manoeuvre now that the wars in Syria and Iraq are drawing down. Normally, this would mean the preservation of the status quo. However, sensing a weakness in Iran, Turkey has employed a new strategy — not directly motivated by the goal of encircling Iran — but rather achieving this as a pleasing byproduct.