Sweden's parliament has ousted Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in a no-confidence vote, making him the first Swedish government leader ever to lose such a motion.

The nationalist Sweden Democrats had seized the chance to call the vote on Monday after the formerly communist Left Party withdrew support for the centre-left government over a housing crisis and skyrocketing real estate prices.

The Left Party blamed Lofven for triggering the crisis.

“What we are doing today, we do not do lightly. We have done everything we could to resolve the situation. But when no-one else wanted to contribute to a solution, we’ve ended up here,” the Left leader Nooshi Dadgostar said in a speech to parliament, as quoted by The Local, a Swedish newspaper.

Harmful and historically weak

The motion of no confidence passed with a majority of 181 MPs in the 349-seat parliament.