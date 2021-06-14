The Marxist-Leninist PKK recently ambushed the Kurdish Peshmerga forces with an anti-tank guided missile in Matina Mountain in the town of Amedi in northern Iraq. As a result, five Peshmergas were killed and four others wounded. In response, Peshmerga forces sent reinforcements to the region and cut off supply to the PKK.

This latest terror attack by the PKK reveals the new reality of the region: the PKK has fewer friends and is on the verge of losing its presence in the mountains. In its desperation, it resorted to attacking Kurds in Iraq, adding to its already long list of enemies.

The PKK has now reached the same stage that led to the demise of Daesh. Both terror groups made more enemies than they could handle. Daesh demonstrated that unrestrained terror creates a natural opposition alliance that ultimately leads to its demise. The PKK is now learning this lesson.

In the past, the PKK tried hard to limit its terror activities to Turkey, and thus, the group was of little concern to Arabs. Nowadays, the PKK is engaged in ethnic cleansing against Arabs and Turkmen in Syria, making itself an enemy to the Syrian Interim Government and its armed forces, the Syrian National Army.

PKK's targeting of Kurds in northern Iraq crosses a line that is proving to be disastrous for the group. Its attack against the Kurdish Regional Government’s economic lifeline was a wake-up call for the US. The PKK has established a sort of totalitarian minority governance in Arab tribal belts in Syria and through its actions, the PKK has evolved into a common threat to Turks, Kurds and Arabs.

After 2018, the PKK entered a phase of repeated losses. Turkish security forces have brought PKK terror attacks down to almost zero. The Syrian National Army, supported by the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF), cleared Afrin, Tal Abyad and Ras al Ayn in Syria from the PKK.

In Iraq, Turkey’s blueprint for success, based on drones and checkpoints, continues to make significant gains. The TAF, supported by Kurdish village guards, have cleared several PKK tunnels in the mountainous region of northern Iraq and cut off the PKK’s access to Turkey.

While this was happening, the Kurdish Peshmerga cooperated with Turkey and blockaded the PKK’s route to escape further south. The KRG aims to limit the fighting to the areas where the PKK operates and wants to prevent the PKK from bringing the ‘war’ deeper into its territories.

