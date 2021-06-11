WORLD
Palestinian teen in West Bank shot dead by Israeli forces
According to Palestinian media, violence erupted during a protest against illegal Israeli settlement construction, with the army using live fire and tear gas.
Palestinians stage a protest against illegal Jewish settlements in Nablus, West Bank on June 11, 2021. / AA
June 11, 2021

A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli army gunfire when violence erupted during a protest in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian medics and the health ministry said.

"Mohammad Said Hamayel, 15, died in clashes" with Israeli forces near Beita, south of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

The health ministry said six others were wounded by live gunfire.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the violence came during a protest against Israeli settlement construction, with the army responding with live fire and tear gas.

The teenager's death comes a day after three Palestinians were killed by Israeli special forces on a mission to arrest suspected "terrorists" in the West Bank.

Violence in the West Bank increased in May, at least 30 Palestinians killed during the attacks of Israeli forces.

That came amid a flare-up in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem that led to an 11-day war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

West Bank villages often hold Friday demonstrations against land confiscation, house demolitions and Israeli settlements, which are deemed illegal under international law.

The protests often lead to clashes with the Israeli army.

Some 475,000 illegal Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, home to more than 2.8 million Palestinians.

SOURCE:AFP
