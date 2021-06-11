Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has been forced by her own party to explain a tweet about the need for international courts to investigate war crimes, including those by Israel and Hamas, after it triggered a backlash from the old guard as well as Jewish leaders in the Democratic Party.

Omar said she was “in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries" after Jewish Democratic lawmakers accused her of likening the US and Israel to Hamas and Afghanistan's Taliban in a tweet.

In her tweet, shared with a more detailed video that explains the need for international justice mechanisms, Omar said: “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the US, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice.”

Backlash to the tweet came in the form of death threats to the Muslim congresswomman and a rebuke from her party leaders.

The three-sentence follow-up statement by the Minnesota Democrat said her comments were “not a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the US and Israel".

In a series of tweets, Omar also said her critics' public rebuke of her was “shameful," accused them of “Islamophobic tropes" and said she was merely seeking justice “for all victims of crimes against humanity.”

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib defended her, tweeting:

"Freedom of speech doesn't exist for Muslim women in Congress."

Her tweet came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the other top five House Democratic leaders issued an unusual joint statement making clear they'd disapproved of Omar’s initial comments.

“Drawing false equivalencies between democracies like the US and Israel and groups that engage in terrorism like Hamas and the Taliban foments prejudice and undermines progress toward a future of peace and security for all,” the leaders said.

In 2018, Tlaib and Omar became the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

Tlaib said the House Democratic leadership should be "ashamed of its relentless, exclusive tone policing of Congresswomen of colour."

"The benefit of the doubt doesn't exist for Muslim women in Congress," she wrote.

Cori Bush of Missouri also tweeted support for Omar. Bush said she expects criticism from Republicans, but it was “especially hurtful” that Omar was facing backlash from Democrats.

“We’re your colleagues,” she tweeted. “Talk to us directly. Enough with the anti-Blackness and Islamophobia.”

Democratic Party cracks over Israel occupation

That schism over Israel's occupation of Palestine has generally pitted younger progressives against older, establishment-leaning lawmakers who are more pro-Israel, a divide that has intensified since last month’s 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Israeli air strikes killed at least 256 Palestinians, including 66 children.

A progressive caucus in the party issued a statement of support, saying, "We cannot ignore a right-wing media echochamber that has deliberately and routinely attacked a Black Muslim woman in congress, distorting her views ... and resulting in threats against Rep Omar and her staff."

The Republican party is expected to train attention on Omar's words when the House returns next week from recess.

The National Republican Congressional Committee tweeted Thursday, “@Housedemocrats must vote to strip anti-Semite @IlhanMN of her committee assignments.” The NRCC is the House GOP campaign organisation.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, said Pelosi's failure to take action “sends a message to the world that Democrats are tolerant of anti-Semitism and sympathising with terrorists.”