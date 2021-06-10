My best friend has been coaxing me to go for walks with her for years. I have resisted for a long time. She gets up at ungodly hours to watch the sunrise and enjoy the tranquillity. She also enjoys a stroll when the sun is setting and the skies are golden. Not me.

I will play a 90-minute football match or work out intensely before agreeing to any kind of promenade. If she suggests walking to a location, I offer to drive us or take transit. It is not the case that I don't enjoy the outdoors—I do. But there was a discomfort about walking that I could never explain; a certain vulnerability or exposure I felt in public.

It wasn’t until a devastating Islamophobic attack in London, Ontario on Sunday killed an entire family, that I began to understand why that could be.

On a beautiful Sunday evening, as they walked in the warm evening, Salman Afzal, Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and Afzal’s mother Talat were intentionally hit with a car driven by 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman. Nine-year-old Fayez survived the brutal attack. His entire family had been murdered in what both London Police and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called “a terrorist attack”.

As a hijab-wearing Brown woman, I was certainly not shocked. I was heartbroken and devastated. This news is, sadly, never shocking for those of us identifiable as Muslims.

It makes me wonder, how many people have to die before these types of despicable acts lead to sustainable change? While Prime Minister Trudeau may have condemned this specific act, he also did not oppose Bill 21 in Quebec, which would prohibit public servants from wearing religious symbols or clothing such as hijabs, turbans or kippahs.

Hijab-wearing Muslims are often racialised and become easy targets for people whose hate is steeped in xenophobia, racism and misogyny. Gendered Islamophobia is not something new and I recognised this as soon as I heard the devastating news of the Azfal family. Both the mom and grandmother had chosen to wear Muslim headscarves, immediately identifying them as part of a community that has been targeted before. I felt immensely helpless, scared and angry.

But this has occurred before, many times and to many communities. Canada has a place on the world’s stage as a bastion of multiculturalism and safety, but Muslims can assure you this is not the case.

Islamophobic attacks are not new to Canada. A 2017 report confirmed that hate crimes against Muslims had risen by 253 percent. In fact, the number of crimes against Muslim women in the Greater Toronto Area mobilised a group of women to creates spaces in mosques and community centres where we could get self-defence training, which I took my then-13-year-old daughter for.

Protecting ourselves from a physical attack or someone ripping off our hijabs was a possibility, but I have no defence against an automobile. How do I train my hijab-clad daughter or mom to protect themselves on a sidewalk from a moving vehicle?