The Taliban has said that Afghans who worked with foreign forces in the past have nothing to fear once international troops leave, as long as they "show remorse".

Thousands of Afghans have received visas to live abroad after serving alongside US and NATO troops – particularly as interpreters – but hundreds more are scrambling to leave before US President Joe Biden's September 11 withdrawal deadline.

In recent weeks many interpreters have demonstrated in Kabul, demanding foreign forces and embassies that they worked with help them relocate.

"They shall not be in any danger on our part," the Taliban said in a statement.

"The Emirate would like to inform all the above people that they should show remorse for their past actions and must not engage in such activities in the future that amount to treason against religion and the country."

While Afghans were viewed as foes when they worked with foreign forces, they will not face any issues "when they abandon enemy ranks," they added.

"Hence they should not remain fearful."

'They consider us agents or spies'

Over the past two decades, dozens of Afghan translators have been killed and tortured in targeted assaults by the Taliban.

Afghan interpreter Mohammad Shoaib Walizada, who worked with the US army, dismissed the Taliban's assurance.