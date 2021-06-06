At least 11 civilians, including children, were killed when their vehicle set off a roadside bomb in northern Afghanistan, local government officials said as they accused the Taliban.

No group, including the Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack that occurred on Saturday, hours before senior Taliban leaders and UN officials met in Qatar to discuss the Afghan peace process, security for diplomats and people working for humanitarian agencies in Afghanistan.

A Taliban spokesperson said in statement on Twitter that Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the deputy head of the Taliban's political office "reiterated strong commitment to the Afghan peace process in the meeting" with UN officials.