The largest ship in the Iranian navy caught fire and later sank Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances, semiofficial news agencies reported.

The Fars and Tasnim news agencies said on Tuesday that efforts failed to save the support ship Kharg, named after the island that serves as the main oil terminal for Iran.

The blaze began around 2:25 am and firefighters tried to contain it, state TV said.

The vessel sank near the Iranian port of Jask, some 1,270 kilometres southeast of Tehran on the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz ‚ the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

Photos circulated on Iranian social media of sailors wearing life jackets evacuating the vessel as a fire burned behind them.

State TV and semiofficial news agencies referred to the Kharg as a training ship.

