Nigerian authorities have said that about 200 children had been seized in the latest school kidnapping in its violent north but they ruled out securing their freedom by paying a ransom.

Police were trying to track the route the kidnappers had taken with the children, who were seized in a raid on a religious school in north-central Niger state on Sunday, a local government official told Reuters.

A warplane was also flying over the area to try to spot them, the official said.

Gunmen on motorbikes attacked the town of Tegina on Sunday afternoon.

One person was shot dead during the attack and a second person was seriously injured. Local authorities put the number of kidnapped students at about 200.

'We don't pay ransom to abductors'

Deputy governor Ahmed Mohammed Ketso told reporters the state government was pursuing the kidnappers and efforts were being made to identify them.