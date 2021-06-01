The one-year anniversary has passed since the murder of George Floyd during his arrest in Minneapolis in late May 2020. This event has led to a reckoning with the past, a re-examination of the centuries-long history of slavery, particularly in the US and UK.

The anniversary of his death also provides the need to reflect and analyse the diverse ways that peoples experienced Covid-19 and how they intersect with long, global histories of racism, discrimination and stereotypes.

By their nature, viruses, bacteria and parasites infect all humans, yet the afflictions of these pathogens intersect with issues of race, class, ethnicity and nationality.

The history of Covid-19, which is a little more than a year old, demonstrates how race, ethnicity, age and gender emerged as social determinants of health inequities and disparities. This dynamic has been a constant feature in the millennia-old history of disease, allowing us to examine how history informs our present.

Pandemics and Discrimination

One of the most prominent examples of the confluence of disease and discrimination occurred during the Black Death of the 14th century. Jewish communities from medieval Spain to Germany were blamed for spreading this disease, leading to several massacres or deaths by burning.

In modern history, Nazi ideologies of disease and contamination were among the factors that led the Holocaust, with its architect, Heinrich Himmler, referring to the Jews as a bacillus, a bacterium, conflating the Jews with the bacterium Yersinia pestis that caused the Black Death.

Disease and Colonialism

After 1492, the Indigenous peoples of the Americas endured pandemics introduced by the Europeans, particularly the Spanish. Since Indigenous peoples never had been exposed to these novel pathogens, this real “Spanish flu” resulted in the death of 90 percent of their population.

Just as 1492 introduced European diseases to the Americas, a deadlier form of malaria came from Africa to the Americas as a result of the European trans-Atlantic slave trade. In the 20th century, the emergence of AIDS was tied to colonialism in the Belgian Congo.

Centuries later, Covid-19 disproportionately affected Native Americans in the US and Indigenous populations in Brazil as well as populations of African descent in both nations.

Brazil would go on to suffer the second-highest rate of coronavirus deaths after the US. Brazil’s Indigenous populations, despite their remote locations, would not be spared, and are particularly vulnerable as the Bolsonaro government has exploited their land along the Amazon River in a form of neo-colonial racism.

As marginalised and peripheral populations, they lack access to public health, like Native American populations in US reservations. The latter’s economic status was also precarious as their income depended on selling artisanal goods to tourists, which came to a halt as of March 2020, the beginning of the lockdowns.