African-American residents in Tulsa, the US city that still bears the scars of a 1921 racial massacre, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of President Joe Biden, hoping he will hear their call for financial reparations.

The Democratic leader, who has benefited from a strong support base among Black voters, will attend Tuesday's commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, one of the worst episodes of racial violence in US history.

"I just want him to feel our pain," said local activist Kristi Williams on Monday in the US state of Oklahoma. Williams, who is descended from some of the massacre victims, wants Biden to "do us right."

"It's been 100 years, and we have been impacted negatively, from housing, economic development, our land has been taken," she told AFP news agency.

"This country, right now has an opportunity to right this wrong."

1921 massacre

On Monday, hundreds gathered for an interfaith service dedicating a prayer wall outside historic Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Tulsa's Greenwood neighbourhood on the centennial of the first day of one of the deadliest racist massacres in the nation.

National civil rights leaders, including the Revs. Jesse Jackson and William Barber, joined multiple local faith leaders offering prayers and remarks outside the church that was under construction and largely destroyed when a white mob descended on the prosperous Black neighbourhood on May 31 1921, burning, killing, looting and levelling a 35-square-block area.

Estimates of the death toll range from dozens to 300. Nearly 10,000 people were left homeless.

In 2001, a commission created to study the tragedy concluded that Tulsa authorities themselves had armed some of the white rioters.

Biden said on Monday that "the federal government must reckon with and acknowledge the role that it has played in stripping wealth and opportunity from Black communities" such as Greenwood.

In Tulsa, this is just the beginning: residents expect further action from a president who has cautiously declared support for looking into financial reparations for Blacks.

'It hasn't changed'

The mayor of Tulsa formally apologised on Monday for "the city government's failure to protect our community in 1921."

"The victims – men, women, young children – deserved better from their city, and I am so sorry they didn't receive it," G T Bynum said in a statement.