A few hours after the latest ceasefire took effect in Gaza, a number of Palestinian journalists there found they were blocked from accessing WhatsApp, a crucial messenger used to communicate with sources, editors and the world beyond the blockaded strip.

The Associated Press reached out to 17 journalists in Gaza who confirmed their WhatsApp accounts had been blocked since Friday.

By midday Monday, only four journalists, working for Al Jazeera, confirmed their accounts had been restored.

This latest interference with press freedoms comes as journalists on ground in Gaza cover the ceasefire with Israel and devastation left in the wake of 11-days of Israeli bombing.

It marks the latest puzzling move concerning WhatsApp's owner Facebook Inc. that’s left Palestinian users or their allies bewildered as to why they’ve been targeted by the company, or if indeed they’d been singled out for censorship at all.

Some 12 of 17 journalists contacted by the AP said they had been part of a WhatsApp group that disseminates information related to Hamas.

It's unclear if the journalists were targeted because they’d been following that group's announcements on WhatsApp.

Hamas runs Gaza and the enclave's Health Ministry has a WhatsApp group followed by more than 80 people, many of them journalists.

That group, for example, has not been blocked.

Hassan Slaieh, a freelance journalist in Gaza whose WhatsApp account is blocked, said he thinks his account might have been targeted because he was on a group called Hamas Media.

“This has affected my work and my income because I lost conversations with sources and people,” Slaieh said.

Al Jazeera’s chief correspondent in Gaza, Wael al Dahdouh, said his access to WhatsApp was blocked around dawn on Friday before it was reinstated Monday.

He said journalists subscribe to Hamas groups to get information needed to do their job – reporting.

Social media giants interfering with news

A WhatsApp spokesperson said the company bans accounts to comply with its policies “to prevent harm as well as applicable law.”

The company said it has been in touch with media outlets over the last week about its practices. “We will reinstate journalists if any were impacted,” the company said.

Al Jazeera said that when it sought information regarding its four journalists in Gaza impacted by the blockage, they were told by Facebook that the company had blocked the numbers of groups based out of Gaza and consequently the cell phone numbers of Al Jazeera journalists were part of the groups they had blocked.

Among those affected by the WhatsApp block are two AFP journalists.

The Paris-based international news service told the AP it is working with WhatsApp to understand what the problem is and to restore their accounts.

Israel's 11-day bombardment of Gaza caused widespread destruction and killed 248 Palestinians, including 66 children.