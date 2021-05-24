A dozen clandestine miners have died when a makeshift gold mine collapsed in the north of the Democratic Republic of Congo, UN radio Okapi reported.

The accident took place around midday Saturday near Bondo in Lower Uele province, the report quoted regional deputy Eddy Pascal Sinango as saying.

It was the latest in a series of mine accidents that have killed around 50 people so far this year, Okapi added, quoting local Radio Tele Uele (RTU).

"Seventeen people entered a gold shaft in a quarry that was closed by mine officials since last January," Okapi said in reference to the latest disaster on Monday.

