Algerian authorities have put down weekly pro-democracy protests in the capital Algiers and across the country, detaining hundreds of demonstrators.

"March prevented and suppressed in Algiers and Annaba, confrontations in Bouira, arrests in several provinces," said Said Salhi, head of the Algerian League for Human Rights (LADDH), adding that rallies had gone ahead in Bejaia and Tizi Ouzou.

He said almost 500 people had been taken in for questioning in around 15 provinces but mostly in the capital, and that two journalists were briefly apprehended.

Those detained usually have their mobile phones confiscated and are released at the end of the day while waiting to appear in court.

A heavy police presence prevented the march from taking place in the capital Algiers, AFP journalists said, and police had blocked roads and regular protest routes from the morning.

"For the 118th Friday [since the first Hirak protests], 'Algiers the White' has turned police blue," said Lyes, a man in his forties who declined to provide his surname, referring to the capital by its Arabic moniker.

One regular protester who gave only his first name Amarouche for fear of reprisals after a wave of arrests, had initially said he planned to demonstrate as usual.

But later on Friday he said he had not been able to.

"It was simply impossible. Too many police out there," he said.

Reuters on Friday afternoon viewed several parts of the capital where protests normally took place, but all were quiet – and with a large police presence.

