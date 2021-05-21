WORLD
2 MIN READ
Greek firefighters battle Attica blaze for second day
Nearly 300 firefighters are trying to contain a wildfire on Geraneia mountain range some 90 kilometres from Athens.
Greek firefighters battle Attica blaze for second day
A firefighting airplane drops water near the village of Alepochori, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. / AP
May 21, 2021

Hundreds of Greek firefighters have fought to master a large forest blaze burning for a second day, with better weather conditions providing hope the flames could be subdued.

Nearly 300 firefighters battled throughout the night to keep the fire contained on the Geraneia mountain range, some 90 kilometres from Athens.

"Conditions are much better (today)," fire department spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis told Skai TV, adding that emergency services were "hopeful" that the fire could be contained with the contribution of water bombers.

Fifteen aircraft were assisting operations on Friday.

The state civil protection agency on Thursday said hundreds of people had been preventively evacuated from 17 villages and hamlets in the surrounding area, as well as from two monasteries.

Recommended

Around 20 square kilometres of pine forest are estimated to have been razed already.

Wildfires pose a challenge for Greece every year during the dry summer season, with strong winds and temperatures frequently exceeding 30 degrees Celsius.

In 2018, 102 people died in the coastal resort of Mati, near Athens, in Greece's worst ever fire disaster.

READ MORE: Forest fire rages in Greece's Peloponnese for second day

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized