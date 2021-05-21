A highly anticipated ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza has officially went into effect.

Only celebratory gunfire was heard on Gaza streets, AFP journalists said, after the Egypt-brokered ceasefire began at 2am local time (2300 GMT) on Friday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel accepted the Egyptian proposal after a late-night meeting of his Security Cabinet. Hamas quickly followed suit and said it would honour the deal.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office said the Security Cabinet unanimously approved the proposal after recommendations from the military chief of staff and other top defence officials.

“The political leaders emphasized that the reality on the ground will determine the future of the campaign,” the statement said.

Two Egyptian security delegations will be sent to monitor the ceasefire deal, diplomatic sources told AFP.

The delegations will be sent to Tel Aviv and the Palestinian territories to "monitor [the ceasefire's] implementation and procedures to maintain stable conditions permanently."

The Egyptian-mediated "simultaneous and mutual ceasefire" is to come into force at 2300 GMT on Thursday, the sources said, confirming announcements by Israel and Palestinian armed groups.

American involvement

US President Joe Biden said that Netanyahu informed him that Israel agreed to a "mutual, unconditional ceasefire to begin in less than two hours."

The president said he spoke with Netanyahu six times, as well as with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority as part of his intense diplomatic engagement.

Biden also said the US remains committed to working with the UN and other international stakeholders to provide rapid humanitarian assistance an d international support for Gazans and Gaza reconstruction efforts.

"I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy," he added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken "will meet with Israeli, Palestinian and regional counterparts in the coming days to discuss recovery efforts and working together to build better futures for Israelis and Palestinians," the State Department said.

READ MORE:Israel bombards Gaza as expectations for ceasefire mount

"A victory to the Palestinian people”

Taher Nounou, a Hamas official, confirmed the deal. “The Palestinian resistance will commit itself to this deal as long as the occupation is committed,” he said.