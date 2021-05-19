Even before the present Israeli incursion into Gaza, the health system in the occupied territory was in precarious shape. A fourteen year long blockade on Gaza via land, air and sea meant that its health system has frequently been described as “on the brink of collapse”.

As Israel’s attack on Gaza continues, the destruction leveled at Gaza’s health system and infrastructure only keeps escalating.

This week, Gaza’s only coronavirus laboratory and the Palestinian Ministry of Health offices were bombed. To date, six hospitals and eight primary care facilities as well as roads leading to Gaza’s main Shifa hospital have been damaged.

Global health parlance draws on the concept of ‘Health System Resilience’ when talking about the capacity for a health system to ‘bounce back’ after a catastrophe.

Conceptually, ‘resilience’ centres responsibility for positive change on the agent. It appears that local health agents have been stretching their limited resources for the longest time. When it comes to Gaza we need to recognise agency but centre context.

This context is the occupation.

A slow asphyxiation

The blockade placed by Israel on Gaza in 2007, which came into effect after Hamas won the Palestinian parliamentary elections the year before, has placed tremendous strain on every level of Gaza’s health system.

Most downstream negative health outcomes trace their origins to the occupation and blockade.

With its borders effectively being controlled by Israel, the free movement of people and goods in and out of the area is restricted. The building blocks of health - its social determinants - like access to clean water, a regular electricity supply and effective sanitation systems, are insecure as a result.

Meanwhile, life expectancy in Gaza and the West Bank was found to be “more than 8.5 years less than life expectancy in Israel.”

The occupation and blockade have had direct effects on components of healthcare. The restricted movement of goods as well as dual-use restrictions affect the medical equipment maintenance supply chain. A customs union with Israel means that the Palestinian Authority (PA) was found to pay on average 6.9 times more for generic medications compared to international norms.

The restricted movement of people means that seeking medical care outside the territory requires Israeli-granted permits. In 2018 for example, two-fifths of exit permit applications were denied, impacting the survival rates of cancer patients.