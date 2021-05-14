A French court has upheld a police ban on a pro-Palestine demonstration planned for Saturday in Paris, but the organisers say they are not cancelling the march.

Activists had called the protest in the working-class district of Barbes in northern Paris to demonstrate against Israel's use of force in Gaza.

Earlier on Thursday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had asked the police to ban a pro-Palestine protest in Paris this weekend over the conflict with Israel, fearing a repeat of clashes during a similar situation in 2014.

“I have asked the Paris police chief to ban the protests on Saturday linked to the recent tensions in the Middle East,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

Following the failure of their initial petition, the lawyers say they will appeal to France's top administrative court, the Conseil d'Etat.

Sefen Guez Guez, one of the lawyers earlier called the police ban "disproportionate" and "politically motivated."

The protest organisers said they had no plans to call off Saturday's action.

"We refuse to silence our solidarity with the Palestinians, and we will not be prevented from demonstrating," the Association of Palestinians in the Ile-de-France capital region and other groups said shortly after the court ban was announced.

Among the 30 groups planning Saturday's action are anti-fascists and the new Anti-Capitalist party.

Earlier representatives of the association told AFP that France is "the only democratic country to forbid these demonstrations."

Police chief fears 'serious disturbance', critics say attack on freedom of expression