Israel has assembled thousands of troops on the border of the Gaza Strip, signalling a major ground invasion of the Hamas-controlled tiny Palestinian enclave.

While the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) retracted from a previous statement that said they had entered Gaza, their handling of the issue suggested that Israeli troops had indeed entered the strip. The move comes at a time when Israeli airstrikes have already assassinated several Hamas commanders in Gaza. Despite having withdrawn from Gaza in 2005, Israel controls the enclave’s airspace and territorial waters.

But Hamas, which has sent at least 1,750 rockets towards Israel since Monday, targeting the capital and leading to cancellations of flights to and from Tel Aviv, appears to be ready for another ground invasion waged by the Zionist state under hardliner Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The enemy carries out show raids aimed at sabotage and destruction. It will not affect the capabilities of the resistance,” said a Hamas spokesman.

Netanyahu, who has been accused of several corruption charges, seems to be inclined towards escalating tensions and gaining political mileage to hold on to power. Netanyahu and his extremist allies could not assemble enough votes to win the last three elections and were on the verge of losing power.

Despite having enormous military and political capabilities, as well as the backing from Washington, Israel appears to be struggling to crush the voices of dissent. Palestinians across the occupied territories and Israeli landscape are standing up to — and not backing down from — the Zionist state.

Gaza, particularly, where 70 percent of Palestinian residents are unemployed and about 80 percent of people live in poverty, has long been one of the core centres of the resistance against Israel.

“I said we’d exact a steep price from Hamas, and that’s what we’re doing...The last word has not been said and this operation will continue for as long as it’s necessary,” said Netanyahu, tweeting earlier today.

Here are some of the major confrontations in recent history between the Israeli army and Hamas and its allies.

The 2006 escalations

Both Palestinians and Israelis exchanged rocket and artillery fire in 2006. In early June of that year, Israel escalated tensions by launching its extrajudicial killings of Hamas leaders, attacking both the armed group’s members and civilians alike.

On June 25, in a retaliatory act, Hamas captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit with a cross-border operation, triggering the Israeli army’s first major ground invasion of Gaza after its withdrawal in 2005.

The invasion led to a full-scale battle between Palestinian armed groups and Israel, which first entered southern Gaza and later, northern Gaza. "It's a crazy scene – everyone is shooting at everyone. Soldiers are coming out of the trees, from the rooftops. The residents don't know if they should leave their homes or hide," said a resident of Beit Lahiya, a town in northern Gaza.

During Israeli operations, human rights groups, including an Israeli one, accused Tel Aviv of using Palestinians as human shields. More than 400 civilians were killed by Israeli attacks; six Israelis died during confrontations.

In late November, both sides agreed to a fragile ceasefire.

The 2008-09 invasion

Between the end of major escalations in 2006 and 2008, which marked the beginning of a full-scale Israeli-Palestinian confrontation, there was a major political development regarding the fate of the Gaza Strip.