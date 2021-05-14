Venezuela's electoral authority has announced mayoral and gubernatorial elections for November 21 as President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition made moves to restart stalled talks.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido on Tuesday proposed to restart negotiations and offered the "progressive lifting" of international sanctions against Maduro and his allies if they agreed to "free and fair elections: presidential, parliamentary, regional and municipal with international observation and support."

On Wednesday, Maduro said he would agree to "meet with all the opposition" with the help of the European Union and Norway.

Unending turmoil between govt and opposition