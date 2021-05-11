The themes of the letter are the same. The hostile terms remain unchanged. But the authors of the latest letter by serving French military officials warning of a "civil war" in the country marks an escalation between the country's military and civilian officials.

The open letter accused French President Emmanuel Macron of succumbing to "cowardice, deceit [and] perversion."

Published in France's leading far-right magazine, Valeurs Actuelles, it lays out a dystopian vision of a coming France where the country will succumb to "chaos and violence" and a "civil insurrection."

The enemies, according to the officers, are those that criticise France and its colonial history. The "hordes" living in the suburbs - particularly those that profess Islam and for whom "France means - nothing but an object of sarcasm."

Like the first letter three weeks ago, which appeared in the same far-right magazine, the second continues to expose deep discontent between the military and the country's ruling elite.

In particular, the authors of the latest letter warned the country's politicians of trying to muzzle their warnings while giving "concessions" to so-called Islamists.

"We see communitarianism taking hold in public space, in public debate. We see hatred for France and its history becoming the norm," warn the anonymous authors who the magazine says are serving military figures.

Taken together, the acts by an ungrateful and restless minority constitute, in the eyes of the authors, the prelude to "decline" which "precedes the collapse" of France.

The authors chide the country's political class for being "cowardly" in the face of a "brewing" civil war which they accuse politicians of knowing and doing little to stop.

Bizarrely, the military officers accused the country's politicians of "abandoning" without care "entire districts of our country to the law of the strongest," and therefore betraying those that have fought for the land.

In these lines, the authors revealingly frame the non-white communities, who are also French citizens and overwhelmingly live in the country's suburbs, as invaders who should be defeated or at least subdued by no other than the military.

It urges politicians to "conquer" areas of France in which the state's mandate and writ no longer reach.