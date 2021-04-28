BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Spotify beats profit expectations as subscribers hit 158 million
Swedish music streaming giant routs Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue and paid subscribers, recording a net profit of $27.8M as revenue rose by 16 percent year-on-year to $2.6 billion.
Spotify beats profit expectations as subscribers hit 158 million
Spotify, which launched its services in 86 new countries in the quarter, says growth in US, Mexico, Russia, and India offset lower-than-expected growth in Latin America and Europe. / Reuters
April 28, 2021

Swedish music streaming giant Spotify has posted a rare net profit in the first quarter, as a recent drop in its share price lessened the burden of employee compensation.

In the first three months of the year, Spotify moved into the black with a small net profit of 23 million euros ($27.8 million), while revenue rose 16 percent year-on-year to 2.15 billion euros ($2.6 billion), the company said in its quarterly report on Wednesday.

At the end of March, the number of monthly active users reached a total of 356 million, with the number of paying subscribers up by 21 percent to 158 million.

Podcast business

Recommended

Analysts on average were expecting the company to have 157.5 million paid subscribers, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Spotify, which launched its services in 86 new countries in the quarter, said growth in the United States, Mexico, Russia, and India offset lower-than-expected growth in Latin America and Europe.

The world's most popular paid music streaming service, which has been boosting its podcast business, on Tuesday launched a paid subscription platform for podcasters to challenge a similar service unveiled by Apple.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
Explore
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?