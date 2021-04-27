The spectrum of English football will unite for a social media boycott from April 30 to May 3, in response to ongoing online hate campaigns and discriminatory abuse against players and people connected to football.

The boycott will be led by the Football Association (FA), Premier League, English Football League (EFL), FA Women's Super League, FA Women's Championship, and Professional Footballers Association (PFA) among others.

The blackout has been scheduled to apply across a full-fixture programme in the men's and women's professional game, where all clubs will temporarily silence their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The boycott aims to emphasise that social media firms should do more to stamp out online discrimination, hate and cyberbullying.

“As a collective, the game recognises the considerable reach and value of social media to our sport,” the Premier League said in a press release.

“The connectivity and access to supporters who are at the heart of football remains vital,” it added.

"We will not stop challenging social media companies and want to see significant improvements in their policies and processes to tackle online discriminatory abuse on their platforms.," Premier League CEO Richard Masters said in a joint statement.

"Football is a diverse sport, which brings together communities and cultures from all backgrounds and this diversity makes the competition stronger. No Room For Racism represents all the work we do to promote equality, diversity and inclusion and tackling discrimination,” he added.

In February, the EFA sent an open letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as well as Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg after a rise in abuse from users who took aim at footballers and match officials via social media platforms.

The letter requested that offensive and racist posts or messages should be "filtered and blocked before being sent or posted."