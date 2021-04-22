Muslims worshippers in the French city Bordeaux woke up yesterday to discover a mosque construction site defaced with Islamophobic graffiti.

The Muslim Association of Talence announced the attack on their official Facebook page calling the messages "racist, hateful and Islamophobic."

In a message on social media, the President of the mosque, Mohamed Boultam, said, "Seeing these inscriptions and these drawings on a place of worship is very difficult to overcome. Especially since it is a place of passage, with families and children. It is unacceptable."

Boultam has said that the mosque will make an official complaint and that they had been in contact with the police following Wednesday's attack.

Messages on the entrance read "stop with your mosques" and other offensive slurs.

Boultam sought to reassure the local Muslim community urging everyone to stay calm, adding that the attack was "an act of provocation to sow disorder in the neighbourhood and the town, knowing that it's very peaceful. You have to let the police do their job."

A local politician, Emmanuel Sallaberry, also commented following the attack.

"The site of the Talence mosque has been tagged with Islamophobic and homophobic messages," he said in a Facebook post.

"I strongly condemn this act contrary to fundamental freedoms and the values of our Republic...I trust the police and the justice system to find and strongly condemn the perpetrators," Sallaberry went on to add.

The latest Islamophobic attack follows one earlier this month where on the eve of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the walls of the Avicenna mosque and Islamic cultural centre in Rennes, western France, were defaced with xenophobic graffiti.

The messages read "Long Live France" and "immigration kills."