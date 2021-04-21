Despite the confirmation late on Sunday evening that six Premier League clubs had signed up to join the inaugural 12-club European Super League (ESL), within 48 hours all six English clubs had announced their withdrawal from the competition.

It takes a lot for rival football fans to agree unanimously on anything – just look on social media after any game – but the greed and arrogance displayed by the owners of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham and their European counterparts turned fan unity in England from an impossible dream into a reality.

Football supporters – and players – quickly condemned a situation that would have left the football landscape looking completely different from the one we currently know and love.

Despite what was written in their manifesto, this was never about the game, the fans nor the wider football family.

The comment about adding a women’s version of the ESL was so clearly an afterthought and an obvious one given that the men in charge have barely shown interest in the women’s game at their own clubs until the past couple of years, let alone the women’s game as a whole.

It looked like nothing more than an opportunity for a few ridiculously rich men to get even richer at the expense of those who have made them wealthy via ticket and merchandise sales.

If it were about anything other than money, would they not have started a conversation before trying to steamroll everyone by making such a dramatic announcement?

Would they not have asked some questions before telling us that they had all the answers?

That said, they didn’t ask because frankly, they just don’t care.

There are many descriptors that could be used to describe those who set the now-bungled-plan in motion and most aren’t complimentary, but the one I think represents them best is “naive”.

The owners were naive to think they could just push these changes through with no consultation and little opposition.

They were naive to believe that the rest of the world sees football the way they do – in pounds, euros and dollars, and not by the memories or celebrations of those who took to the pitch and made us fall in love with the game in the first place.

But most importantly, they were naive to think that the fans don’t matter – when they do. The speed with which their fateful decision was overturned shows that when all is said and done, they matter most.

And they always will.

While the game and all that surrounds it has undoubtedly altered from the days of Sir Matt Busby, Michel Platini and Johan Cruyff – the fervour with which people support their teams has not.