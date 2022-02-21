WORLD
2 MIN READ
Scores killed in Burkina Faso gold mine explosion
Large blast at an informal gold mining site in southwestern Poni province leaves at least 60 dead and dozens of others wounded, officials say.
Scores killed in Burkina Faso gold mine explosion
Informal gold miners are seen taking a break from work under the midday sun at an artisanal mining site near Dano, southern Burkina Faso on May 5, 2020. / Reuters Archive
February 21, 2022

About 60 people have been killed and dozens more wounded in an explosion at an informal gold mining site in southwest Burkina Faso, state television reported, citing local officials.

The cause of the explosion in Poni province was not yet known, Poni's high commissioner Antoine Douamba told state television on Monday.

Images showed a large blast site of felled trees and destroyed tin houses. Bodies lay on the ground, covered in mats.

It was not clear exactly what kind of gold mining went on at the site. 

Burkina Faso is home to some major gold mines run by international companies, but also to hundreds of smaller, informal sites that operate without oversight or regulation.

Recommended

Children frequently work in these so-called artisanal mines; accidents are common.

Militant insurgency 

Burkina Faso, one of the world's least developed countries, is under attack from militant groups linked to al Qaeda and Daesh who seek control of mining sites as a means to fund their violent attacks.

Monday's blast was hundreds of miles from where these groups usually operate and there was no sign that militants were involved.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
Explore
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks