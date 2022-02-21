WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran's Raisi hopes Qatar trip will boost relations with Gulf countries
Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Doha on Monday on the first visit by an Iranian president to Qatar in 11 years and as Gulf states closely watch indirect US-Iranian talks to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact.
Iran's Raisi hopes Qatar trip will boost relations with Gulf countries
Iran has faced gas shortages at home because of record high consumption particularly for winter household heating. / Reuters
February 21, 2022

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has said he hopes his trip to Qatar to attend a regional gas conference will boost political and trade relations with Gulf Arab countries.

"Iran is one of the founders of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) because we are among the three most important gas producing and exporting countries," Raisi said on Monday before he left Tehran to attend the gas summit being held on Tuesday in Doha.

Raisi, on his third foreign trip since taking office, is due to meet with Qatar's emir, whose foreign minister has held talks in Washington and in Tehran in recent weeks on efforts to salvage the nuclear pact, which Washington had withdrawn from in 2018.

READ MORE:Iran lawmakers demand guarantees US won't leave restored nuclear deal

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have urged global powers involved in the nuclear talks to also address Iran's missiles programme and network of regional proxies.

Recommended

Qatar has good ties with Iran, with which it shares a giant gas field.

Tehran supported Doha after Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies imposed a boycott on Qatar in mid-2017.

The Gulf row was resolved early last year and Saudi Arabia, which is locked in several proxy conflicts with Iran, has been engaging directly with Tehran in a bid to contain tensions.

READ MORE: Understanding Qatar’s designation as a major non-NATO ally

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks