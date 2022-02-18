Millions of Britons have been urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris in view of the second major storm this week.

Britain's meteorological service issued its first ever "danger to life" weather warning for London and the army was placed on standby as Storm Eunice made landfall on Friday.

The Met Office warned of "significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds", adding that roofs could be blown off, trees uprooted and power lines brought down.

The storm, with gusts that may exceed 144 kilometres per hour in highly exposed coastal areas, has caused the Met Office to issue its first "red" weather warning for the capital since the system was introduced in 2011.

The warning is active between 1000 and 1500 GMT. A lower level amber warning for gusts up to 128 kilometres covers the whole of England.

“After the impacts from Storm Dudley for many on Wednesday, Storm Eunice will bring damaging gusts in what could be one of the most impactful storms to affect southern and central parts of the UK for a few years,” Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said.

'Do not take risks'

The storm, which BBC Weather said could be one of the country's worst in three decades, is barrelling eastwards towards London.