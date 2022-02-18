WORLD
3 MIN READ
Malawi detects first polio case in Africa in over 5 years
The WHO declared that the strain was linked to one that has been spreading in Pakistan, where it is still endemic.
Malawi detects first polio case in Africa in over 5 years
While there is no cure for polio, it can be prevented by administration of a vaccine, the WHO said. / AFP
February 18, 2022

Malawi's health authorities have declared a polio outbreak after a case was detected in a young child in the capital Lilongwe, the first case of wild poliovirus in Africa in more than five years.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement on Friday that laboratory analysis showed the strain detected in Malawi was linked to one that has been circulating in Pakistan, where it is still endemic.

"As an imported case from Pakistan, this detection does not affect the African region's wild poliovirus-free certification status," the WHO said.

The WHO stated the African continent could launch a rapid response because of a high level of polio surveillance.

"The last case of wild poliovirus in Africa was identified in northern Nigeria in 2016 and globally there were only five cases in 2021" said Modjirom Ndoutabe, polio coordinator in the WHO's regional office for Africa.

"Any case of wild poliovirus is a significant event and we will mobilise all resources to support the country's response," Ndoutabe added.

READ MORE: World Polio Day: Why Pakistan is failing to eradicate the disease

Recommended

Highly infectious disease

Polio is a highly infectious disease that invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis within hours. 

While there is no cure for polio, it can be prevented by administration of a vaccine, the WHO said.

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative said the case in the southern African country was in a three-year-old girl who experienced the onset of paralysis in November last year.

Sequencing of the virus conducted in February by South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed it as type 1 wild poliovirus (WPV1).

"Detection of WPV1 outside the world's two remaining endemic countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan, is a serious concern and underscores the importance of prioritising polio immunisation activities," the Global Polio Eradication Initiative said.

READ MORE:Four new polio cases reported in Pakistan

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan