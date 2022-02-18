Malawi's health authorities have declared a polio outbreak after a case was detected in a young child in the capital Lilongwe, the first case of wild poliovirus in Africa in more than five years.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement on Friday that laboratory analysis showed the strain detected in Malawi was linked to one that has been circulating in Pakistan, where it is still endemic.

"As an imported case from Pakistan, this detection does not affect the African region's wild poliovirus-free certification status," the WHO said.

The WHO stated the African continent could launch a rapid response because of a high level of polio surveillance.

"The last case of wild poliovirus in Africa was identified in northern Nigeria in 2016 and globally there were only five cases in 2021" said Modjirom Ndoutabe, polio coordinator in the WHO's regional office for Africa.

"Any case of wild poliovirus is a significant event and we will mobilise all resources to support the country's response," Ndoutabe added.

READ MORE: World Polio Day: Why Pakistan is failing to eradicate the disease