TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Muslims fleeing discrimination in France settling in Türkiye
Türkiye, which is a modern yet traditional country, has become an increasingly popular migration destination for French Muslims, who are facing racism and discrimination in France, a local newspaper reported.
Muslims fleeing discrimination in France settling in Türkiye
In recent years many mosques and civil society organisations have been attacked or closed down in France. / AP
February 17, 2022

Türkiye has become an attractive destination for Muslims fleeing France due to racism and discrimination.

Many qualified young French of North African origin are also settled in Gulf countries, but the modern yet traditional Türkiye has now become an increasingly popular migration destination for them, according to a report by French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche on Wednesday.

Thirty-two-year-old Thibault, a baker from Isere, France, first moved to Bosnia and Herzegovina and later Norway. He eventually settled in Istanbul, Türkiye with his wife and two children more than a year ago. 

The couple first thought about moving to Egypt or Morocco, but preferred Türkiye as its diverse culture is more closer to their lifestyle.

Fosil Mahani, a YouTube influencer who settled in the Turkish Mediterranean province of Antalya in 2019, said Türkiye's blend of European and Middle Eastern culture appealed to him.

READ MORE: French media devote most of their coverage to the far-right, study finds

Recommended

Muslim convert David Bizet, who founded Facebook group, Immigration to Türkiye, is also living in Türkiye since 2019. He is originally from Dijon in eastern France.

The report quoted a recent post by Bizet, which read: "Hardly a week passes by without messages from the French who have settled in Türkiye or want to settle down."

READ MORE:Far-right violence, attacks against Muslims 'escalate' in France

French authorities have been accused of cornering its Muslim community, and in recent years many mosques and civil society organisations are said to have closed down.

French President Emmanuel Macron has described Islam as a "religion in crisis" and also introduced a set of principles that would define an "Islam of France".

READ MORE:French politician Zemmour targets mosques in another anti-Muslim comment

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin