Director's Statement

By Gwenlaouen Le Gouil

The Indian Act, or “Acte des Sauvages”, adopted in 1876 and which remains in effect, conferred sweeping powers over First Nations people by the federal government of the time, so that it could voluntarily reject their civilisation and culture in the name of a policy of forced assimilation. The spearhead of this policy was a brutal child education programme. For over a century, tens of thousands of young Indigenous children were forcibly taken from their parents and placed in boarding schools run by religious communities, where they were prey to violence and humiliation.

They had to "kill off the Indian in them".

That's why they didn't have the right to speak their languages and why they had to wash in bleach, to whiten their skin. With this education, these children were doomed to a life of shame. But for the past ten years, the First Nations have been making a stand. They are asserting their rights and asking for this injustice to be recognised. This film follows the cultural, political, and legal battle of these new avengers of the Indigenous cause. It's a road-movie along the frozen routes of Ontario, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories. It's a journey of initiation that takes us from the boreal forests of Canada's north to the secret archives of the Vatican.

“I was strongly recommended, as head of this department, to save the most Indian children possible from parental influence, and the only way to do it was to send them to schools, in which they could acquire the customs and mentality of white men.”