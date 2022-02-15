TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye, UAE stock exchange sign cooperation deal
Borsa Istanbul will provide implementation, consultancy support to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in field of IT, expanding cooperation between the two countries.
Türkiye, UAE stock exchange sign cooperation deal
Borsa Istanbul will also consult ADX in the installation of systems, integration, updating the platform, etc. / AA
February 15, 2022

Türkiye's benchmark stock index Borsa Istanbul and the United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has signed an agreement.

Borsa Istanbul will provide implementation and consultancy support to ADX in the field of information technologies according to a statement on Tuesday.

Borsa Istanbul will also consult ADX in the installation of systems, integration, updating the platform, transferring data to the new platform, application and acceptance tests, experience transfer, and training.

"We are appreciative of the role that Borsa Istanbul will play in further developing ADX's technological capabilities," ADX chairman Hisham Khalid Malak said.

Korkmaz Ergun, Borsa Istanbul CEO, said the agreement was the first service export of the stock exchange.

Underlying that this project is of utmost importance to Borsa Istanbul, Ergun said it is aimed to continue cooperation by expanding it with different projects.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Strengthening bilateral ties common goal for Türkiye, UAE

Recommended

'A valuable contribution'

The deal was one of 13 cooperation agreements signed in various fields during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the Gulf country at the invitation of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Broadening global partnerships is a core element of ADX's strategy to increase liquidity, enhance market efficiency, and drive the sustainable growth of the market. 

ADX chairman Malak said they also "look forward to exploring further areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of our exchanges in line with the memorandum of understanding signed in November 2021."

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADX, pointed out that the deal will further enhance the technological capabilities of ADX.

"Our network of partnerships make a valuable contribution to the "ADX One" strategy to be a market of choice for issuers and investors," Al Dhaheri noted.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Türkiye-UAE relations very important for entire region

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin