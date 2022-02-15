Türkiye's benchmark stock index Borsa Istanbul and the United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has signed an agreement.

Borsa Istanbul will provide implementation and consultancy support to ADX in the field of information technologies according to a statement on Tuesday.

Borsa Istanbul will also consult ADX in the installation of systems, integration, updating the platform, transferring data to the new platform, application and acceptance tests, experience transfer, and training.

"We are appreciative of the role that Borsa Istanbul will play in further developing ADX's technological capabilities," ADX chairman Hisham Khalid Malak said.

Korkmaz Ergun, Borsa Istanbul CEO, said the agreement was the first service export of the stock exchange.

Underlying that this project is of utmost importance to Borsa Istanbul, Ergun said it is aimed to continue cooperation by expanding it with different projects.

