The US State Department has ordered non-emergency US embassy staff to leave Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia.

They were told to depart "due to continued reports of a Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine, indicating potential for significant military action," the US Embassy in Kiev said on Saturday.

Earlier, US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said a small number of the diplomats may be relocated to Ukraine’s far west, near the border with Poland.

The State Department had earlier ordered families of US embassy staffers in Kiev to leave. But it had left it to the discretion of nonessential personnel if they wanted to depart.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would speak to Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday in a last-ditch attempt to head off a possible invasion.

"We continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving around Ukraine's borders," Blinken said in a press conference in Fiji.

The top US diplomat reiterated that Washington and its allies will "swiftly" impose punishing sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine, which he said could now start "at any time".

READ MORE: US intensifies diplomatic phone calls amid fears of Russian Ukraine attack

Biden to speak with Putin