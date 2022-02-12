Afghan refugees held in the United Arab Emirates for months since fleeing Afghanistan last year have protested for a third day, calling for resettlement in the United States.

The demonstrations by hundreds of Afghans began on Wednesday at the centre where they are being housed as months of frustrations with what refugees say is a lack of communication over the resettlement process boiled over.

A protester told Reuters by phone more refugees had joined the demonstration on Friday, a day after a US official visited the centre and told them it could take years for applications to be processed.

The official added that many refugees, however, were unlikely to ever be resettled in the US, according to the protester.

Among the Afghans, advocates say, are those who had worked with the US government and military.

There are also those who had fought in the Afghan forces before the US-led withdrawal last August when the Western-backed government collapsed and the Taliban took over the country.

READ MORE: Biden to redirect frozen Afghan assets to families of 9/11 victims