WORLD
3 MIN READ
Italian cities turn off the lights in protest at high energy bills
Municipal governments from Rome to Turin turned off the lights at major monuments and landmarks in a symbolic protest on Thursday evening.
Italian cities turn off the lights in protest at high energy bills
A view of the Capitoline Hill in Rome, on February 10, 2022. / AFP
February 10, 2022

The mayors of major Italian cities turned off the lights at landmark monuments and public buildings to protest rising energy bills that are putting a dent in municipal budgets.

The National Association of Italian Municipalities (ANCI), which represents the municipalities’ interests at the national and EU level, announced the symbolic protest scheduled for Thursday evening.

“The issue concerns everyone, businesses to families and local bodies,” ANCI president Antonio Decaro, who is also the mayor of the southern city of Bari, told the Italian public broadcaster RAI. 

ANCI estimates that energy costs for Italian municipalities amount to €1.6 to 1.8 billion ($1.8 to 2 billion), and that energy bills will rise by at least €550 million ($630 million). Decaro said the 30 percent rise would leave a gap on the municipalities’ yearly budget.

“We could be forced to cut on essential services, starting from street lighting, which plays an important role in ensuring public safety,” Decaro said.

Major cities including Rome, Turin, Naples, Milan and Palermo announced they would take part.

Recommended

Rome’s mayor announced its renowned city hall, the Capitoline, would go dark for 30 minutes starting from 8pm. In Florence, the landmark medieval Ponte Vecchio bridge and buildings in the old city would also turn off their lights.

“Soaring [energy] bills will cost between €40 and 50 million a year,” said Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri. “This is the equivalent of three years of school public transport, three months of school meals, and maintenance for 180 kilometres of roads.”

Energy prices have been soaring to their highest levels in decades. Gas prices have more than tripled in Europe in 2021, driving up inflation. It is feared that mounting tensions with Russia, a key gas supplier to the continent, could further affect supplies. Brussels has warned inflation will remain high across the Eurozone at least through the summer. 

Italy is heavily dependent on imports to meet its oil and natural gas needs. According to a study by S&P Global Ratings cited by Italian daily La Stampa, the rise in electricity costs will cost an additional €35 billion ($40 billion) in 2022.

The Italian government has allocated €5.5 billion euros to ease the cost of electricity and gas bills on businesses and households. Under pressure from parties and civil society, Prime Minister Mario Draghi this week pledged a further “far-reaching intervention” to be announced in the coming days.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon