The mayors of major Italian cities turned off the lights at landmark monuments and public buildings to protest rising energy bills that are putting a dent in municipal budgets.

The National Association of Italian Municipalities (ANCI), which represents the municipalities’ interests at the national and EU level, announced the symbolic protest scheduled for Thursday evening.

“The issue concerns everyone, businesses to families and local bodies,” ANCI president Antonio Decaro, who is also the mayor of the southern city of Bari, told the Italian public broadcaster RAI.

ANCI estimates that energy costs for Italian municipalities amount to €1.6 to 1.8 billion ($1.8 to 2 billion), and that energy bills will rise by at least €550 million ($630 million). Decaro said the 30 percent rise would leave a gap on the municipalities’ yearly budget.

“We could be forced to cut on essential services, starting from street lighting, which plays an important role in ensuring public safety,” Decaro said.

Major cities including Rome, Turin, Naples, Milan and Palermo announced they would take part.