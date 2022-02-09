The army general tapped to take over as top US commander in the Middle East has warned senators that if Russia invades Ukraine, as many fear, it could create broader instability in the Middle East, including Syria.

But he was clear that Iran remains the key threat to US and allies in the region.

Asked about the potential for repercussions in the Middle East of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Erik Kurilla said on Tuesday he believes that it could spill over into Syria, where Russia already has a military base and troops.

"If Russia does invade Ukraine they would not hesitate to be able to act as a spoiler in Syria as well," said Kurilla, who previously served as a deputy at Central Command.

He added that Washington doesn't believe Russia wants to go to war with the United States.

Kurilla also pitched for cooperation with the Taliban against the Daesh terror group.

China flexing muscle

Kurilla also told on Tuesday the Senate Armed Services Committee that China is expanding its power and spending in the Central Command region, including in countries needed by the US to gather intelligence on extremist activities in Afghanistan.

"The United States faces a new era of strategic competition with China and Russia that is not confined to one geographical region and extends into the (Central Command) area of responsibility," said Kurilla during the committee's hearing on his nomination.

"As the United States rightfully prioritises competition with China, we must remain engaged in the Middle East and Central and South Asia."