Azerbaijan has released eight Armenian prisoners in an effort to facilitate new talks with France and the European Union on the border conflict between the two countries.

The soldiers were released on Monday after being detained on November 16 last year, according to Azerbaijan's State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

The French presidential office said the return came after mediation by France and the European Union and that the return was done by a French plane.

European Council President Michel showed his support of the "positive developments" on Twitter.

In return, it is expected that Armenia provide information about the Azerbaijani civilians and soldiers killed in the First Karabakh War and presumably buried in mass graves.