Kuwait has announced that it will ban a new film adaptation of Agatha Christie's whodunnit "Death on the Nile" with a cast of Hollywood stars including Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

According to Kuwait's Al-Qabas newspaper, the decision was taken on Sunday following demands on social media for the film to be banned.

The film, directed by and co-starring Kenneth Branagh, is due for release this month in the United States.

The story is one of the most famous works of British author Christie, dubbed the "Queen of Crime".

But cinemagoers in Kuwait will not be able to watch it, information ministry spokeswoman Anouar Mourad said, confirming press reports.

