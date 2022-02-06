Ukraine has pushed back at "apocalyptic predictions" over a potential Russian invasion after officials in the United States sounded dire warnings that Moscow had stepped up its preparations for a major incursion.

"Do not believe the apocalyptic predictions. Different capitals have different scenarios, but Ukraine is ready for any development," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"Today, Ukraine has a strong army, unprecedented international support and the faith of Ukrainians in their country. It is the enemy who should fear us," he added.

Presidency advisor Mykhailo Podolyak insisted that the chances of finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis remained "substantially higher than the threat of further escalation".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a week ago Ukraine was not a sinking Titanic and accused Washington and media of fuelling panic that weighed on the economy when there were "no tanks in the streets".

Kiev, backed up by some European allies, has consistently sought to play down fears of an imminent attack as it tries to avoid inflicting further harm on its struggling economy.

'Any day now'