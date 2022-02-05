Montenegro's government was set to be dissolved following a no-confidence vote that sent the country's prime minister packing.

Late Friday's vote follows months of building tensions in the Balkan nation where a dysfunctional coalition government elected in 2020 has failed to make any tangible progress in passing reforms since taking power.

"Things are not working. It is our responsibility to offer a solution and move to a new stage of development for the sake of the country's European future," said parliamentarian Milos Konatar, a member of the ruling coalition, ahead of the vote.

Of the parliament's 81 members, 43 voted in favour of the no-confidence motion, while 11 opposed the measure with the remaining MPs abstaining.

A day ahead of the motion, Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic conceded that there was little chance of surviving the vote, saying he would likely be forced to step down.

Krivokapic, a 63-year-old former engineer and professor, rose from relative obscurity to lead the opposition coalition that overthrew decades of socialist-led rule led by the country's powerful President Milo Djukanovic.

After taking power in late 2020, Krivokapic vowed to pave the way for the country's accession to the European Union, telling AFP in an interview that "Montenegro is going to become the 28th member state of the EU.”

But Krivokapic and his disparate group of coalition partners -- which included centrist parties and right-wing groups, including pro-Serbian and pro-Russian outfits -- made little headway as they were dogged by bitter infighting.