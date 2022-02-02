President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine in what the Pentagon said was signal of US readiness to defend NATO allies.

A source familiar with the details of Wednesday’s announcement said 1,700 would deploy from Fort Bragg in North Carolina to Poland and another 300 from the base to Germany. About 1,000 Germany-based troops would to head to Romania.

"It's important that we send a strong signal to Mr. Putin and, frankly, to the world that NATO matters to the United States and it matters to our allies," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The deployments are in addition to the 8,500 troops the Pentagon put on alert last month to be ready to deploy to Europe if needed.

Together, the moves aim to reassure jittery NATO allies in the face of a Russian military buildup near Ukraine while avoiding new deployments to Ukraine itself, which is not part of NATO.

The Pentagon said it was not ruling out additional deployments beyond those announced on Wednesday.

