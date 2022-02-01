Israel has long been criticised by rights groups for its poor human rights record against Palestinians across occupied territories and areas under direct Israeli control.

But a recent human rights report found even more damning findings related to Israeli conduct against Palestinians, saying that Tel Aviv has “systematically deprived" them of their rights.

“We found that Israel’s cruel policies of segregation, dispossession and exclusion across all territories under its control clearly amount to apartheid. The international community has an obligation to act,” said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s General Secretary.

“There is no possible justification for a system built around the institutionalized and prolonged racist oppression of millions of people. Apartheid has no place in our world, and states which choose to make allowances for Israel will find themselves on the wrong side of history,” the report said, giving a clear support to BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement.

The BDS campaigns against economic investment in Israel, encouraging companies to boycott Israeli products. It also urges economic sanctions against Tel Aviv. The movement has launched various actions to increase global awareness on Tel Aviv’s occupation of Palestinian lands.