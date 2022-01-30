The United Arab Emirates has "intercepted and destroyed" a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, according to the country's Defence Ministry.

No damages were caused by attack, the ministry said early on Monday.

The ministry said in a statement that UAE "air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group towards the country."

It added that debris fell in an unpopulated area and there were no casualties.

Earlier, a Houthi rebel spokesperson said the Iran-allied group would disclose within the next few hours details of a new military operation deep inside the UAE.

He made the announcement on Twitter but gave no further details.

Deadly strike on Abu Dhabi

The UAE is a regional commercial and tourism hub.