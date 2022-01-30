The Houthi rebels have been continuing to violate a UN-imposed arms embargo in Yemen and to recruit children to fight in the seven-year war.

"All military and paramilitary forces loyal to the Sanaa-based authorities fall under this definition" of having violated the arms embargo, said an annual report provided to the Security Council and published on Saturday.

The report said the Houthis had continued "to source critical components for their weapon systems from companies in Europe and Asia, using a complex network of intermediaries to obscure the chain of custody."

It said that "most types of unmanned aerial vehicles, waterborne improvised explosive devices and short-range rockets are assembled in Houthi-controlled areas."

Components such as engines and electronics, the report said, "are sourced from abroad using a complex network of intermediaries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia."

The report did not confirm frequent US and Saudi allegations that Iran is directly involved in the violations. While Tehran admits it supports the Houthis politically, it denies it has helped them obtain arms.

Child soldiers

The experts said evidence showed that weapons components and other military equipment "continue to be supplied overland to the Houthi forces by individuals and entities based in Oman."