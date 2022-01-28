President Joe Biden has said he will soon send a small number of US troops to bolster the NATO presence in Eastern Europe as tensions rise over Russia's military buildup on the borders of Ukraine.

"I’ll be moving troops to Eastern Europe and the NATO countries in the near term. Not too many," Biden told reporters on return to Washington from a speech in Philadelphia.

The United States already has tens of thousands of troops stationed across mostly Western Europe, but the Pentagon is discussing sending a small number of reinforcements to the tense eastern flank.

This week, spokesman John Kirby said 8,500 troops were on "heightened alert" for possible deployment to assist NATO.

The deployment would be as much politically as militarily significant, bolstering US involvement in the brewing conflict.