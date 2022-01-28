Russia has said it doesn't want war but will not allow its interests to be ignored as tensions continue to simmer over Ukraine.

"If it depends on Russia, there will be no war. We do not want wars," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the heads of four Russian radio stations on Friday.

"We will also not allow our interests to be ignored," he added.

Lavrov's remarks come after the United States and NATO responded to security demands put forward by Russia in exchange for a de-escalation of tensions over Ukraine.

The demands include a ban on Ukraine joining NATO and on new military bases in former Soviet countries.

Russia said on Thursday that its views were not addressed in the response it received but did not rule out further talks.

And on Friday, Lavrov said the US response contained "grains of rationality" on secondary issues.

He added that the response from the US was "almost an example of diplomatic propriety", while the NATO response was highly "idealised".

"I was a little ashamed for the people who wrote these texts," Lavrov said.

READ MORE:Biden warns Kiev of 'distinct possibility' of Russian invasion next month