A study by the RAND Corporation think-tank has faulted the US military for "considerable weaknesses" and inconsistencies in its review of allegations of civilian casualties, and the Pentagon announced a broad review.

The RAND study, which was required by Congressional legislation, concluded in a report released on Thursday that systemic weaknesses at the Department of Defense (DoD) were causing it to fall short of its duties on civilian casualties.

"DoD is not adequately organised, trained, or equipped to fulfill its current responsibilities for addressing civilian harm," the report concluded.

The US military is under intense scrutiny over its procedures to guard against civilian casualties following a high-profile drone strike in Kabul on August 29 that killed 10 civilians, including seven children.

Not only did the US military botch the targeting but, in the strike's initial aftermath, the Pentagon's assessment concluded that it killed Daesh terrorists preparing a bombing attack against US troops.

Juniors with no formal training probing casualties

In conflicts, the US military often has limited access to targeted areas before or after strikes, relying on intelligence gathered remotely from sources like drone surveillance and satellite imagery.

RAND found the US military sometimes compounds this problem by failing to adequately talk to people from outside the US government or armed forces who might have access to information on the ground.

However, a 2018 Joint Staff review found that 58 percent of civilian casualties identified between 2015 and 2017 came from external sources, RAND said.