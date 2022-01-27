The United States has rejected Russia's key demand to bar Ukraine from NATO and said it believed Moscow was ready to invade but offered what it called a new "diplomatic path" out of the crisis.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he would speak again in the coming days to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"It sets out a serious diplomatic path forward should Russia choose it," Blinken told reporters of the US response to any eventuality from Russia, which he said would remain confidential.

He renewed an offer on "reciprocal" measures to address mutual security concerns, including reductions of missiles in Europe and transparency on military drills and Western aid to Ukraine.

But he made clear that the United States would not budge on Russia's core demand that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO, the US-backed military alliance.

"From our perspective, I can't be more clear - NATO's door is open, remains open, and that is our commitment," Blinken said.

There was no immediate response from Russia but Russian officials have warned that Moscow would quickly take “retaliatory measures” if the US and its allies reject its demands.

'Enormous consequences'

One month after Russia put forward sweeping security proposals, having sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine's border, the US delivered a coordinated reply with NATO allies saying it was ready for any eventuality.