France and 14 other countries have urged Mali to allow Danish forces to remain in the West African country, saying their presence was critical in the fight against terrorism in the region. Mali, however, repeated its demand that Denmark "immediately withdraw" its troops from the country.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the 15 countries said they deeply regretted allegations by Mali's transitional government that the Danish contingent in the Takuba Task Force was made without a proper legal basis.

"They act in full accordance with international and national laws in their support to the Malian armed forces and in their long-standing fight against armed terrorist groups," the statement read.

"We call on the Malian government to respect the solid grounds on which our diplomatic and operational cooperation are based and to quickly remedy to this situation at a critical time for Mali when solidarity is required more than ever," it said.

In response to Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod saying on Tuesday that the troops were deployed by a "clear invitation," the Malian government said on Wednesday it was surprised because a decision on the Danish request in June to deploy troops was still pending.

"No accord authorises the deployment of Danish special forces to the Takuba Task Force," the Malian government said in a statement.

Norway, Portugal and Hungary are still waiting for approval and have not deployed troops, it added.

